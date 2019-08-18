Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Scores

August 18, 2019 4:22 pm
 
Saturday
At En Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
Second Round
Doug Barron 65-68—133
Scott McCarron 69-66—135
Scott Parel 66-69—135
Marco Dawson 66-69—135
Jay Haas 68-68—136
Woody Austin 68-68—136
Tommy Tolles 68-68—136
David McKenzie 67-69—136
Paul Broadhurst 71-66—137
Tim Petrovic 69-68—137
Paul Goydos 68-69—137
Steve Flesch 68-69—137
Duffy Waldorf 68-69—137
Kevin Sutherland 67-70—137
Billy Andrade 67-70—137
Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-72—137
Retief Goosen 72-66—138
Colin Montgomerie 70-68—138
Fred Couples 70-68—138
Bernhard Langer 68-70—138
Joe Durant 73-66—139
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68—139
Davis Love III 68-71—139
Chris DiMarco 68-71—139
Dudley Hart 74-66—140
Tom Gillis 70-70—140
Stephen Leaney 69-71—140
Tom Lehman 68-72—140
John Daly 71-70—141
Skip Kendall 71-70—141
Ken Tanigawa 70-71—141
Kenny Perry 68-73—141
Kent Jones 68-73—141
Tommy Armour III 73-69—142
Wes Short, Jr. 72-70—142
Glen Day 71-71—142
Olin Browne 71-71—142
Joey Sindelar 70-72—142
Brian Cooper 70-72—142
Gibby Gilbert III 70-72—142
Gary Nicklaus 69-73—142
Doug Garwood 73-70—143
Billy Mayfair 72-71—143
Bob Estes 71-72—143
Jeff Maggert 70-73—143
Esteban Toledo 70-73—143
Jeff Sluman 73-71—144
Lee Janzen 73-71—144
John Huston 73-71—144
Blaine McCallister 71-73—144
Mike Goodes 70-74—144
Ken Duke 68-76—144
David Toms 73-72—145
Gene Sauers 73-72—145
Corey Pavin 72-73—145
Gavin Coles 71-74—145
Larry Mize 74-72—146
Bart Bryant 72-74—146
Tom Byrum 71-75—146
Greg Kraft 76-71—147
Mark Calcavecchia 74-73—147
Fred Funk 74-73—147
Roger Rowland 72-75—147
Kevin Baker 72-75—147
Brad Bryant 76-72—148
Michael Bradley 74-74—148
Jerry Smith 74-74—148
Mark Brooks 73-75—148
Steve Pate 71-77—148
Steve Jones 75-74—149
David Frost 75-74—149
Cliff Kresge 75-74—149
Dan Forsman 74-75—149
Carlos Franco 73-76—149
Michael Allen 71-78—149
Russ Cochran 77-73—150
Mike Hulbert 74-78—152

