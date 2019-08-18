PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Scores

Saturday At En Joie GC Endicott, N.Y. Purse: $2.05 million Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35) Second Round Doug Barron 65-68—133 Scott McCarron 69-66—135 Scott Parel 66-69—135 Marco Dawson 66-69—135 Jay Haas 68-68—136 Woody Austin 68-68—136 Tommy Tolles 68-68—136 David McKenzie 67-69—136 Paul Broadhurst 71-66—137 Tim Petrovic 69-68—137 Paul Goydos 68-69—137 Steve Flesch 68-69—137 Duffy Waldorf 68-69—137 Kevin Sutherland 67-70—137 Billy Andrade 67-70—137 Miguel Angel Jiménez 65-72—137 Retief Goosen 72-66—138 Colin Montgomerie 70-68—138 Fred Couples 70-68—138 Bernhard Langer 68-70—138 Joe Durant 73-66—139 Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68—139 Davis Love III 68-71—139 Chris DiMarco 68-71—139 Dudley Hart 74-66—140 Tom Gillis 70-70—140 Stephen Leaney 69-71—140 Tom Lehman 68-72—140 John Daly 71-70—141 Skip Kendall 71-70—141 Ken Tanigawa 70-71—141 Kenny Perry 68-73—141 Kent Jones 68-73—141 Tommy Armour III 73-69—142 Wes Short, Jr. 72-70—142 Glen Day 71-71—142 Olin Browne 71-71—142 Joey Sindelar 70-72—142 Brian Cooper 70-72—142 Gibby Gilbert III 70-72—142 Gary Nicklaus 69-73—142 Doug Garwood 73-70—143 Billy Mayfair 72-71—143 Bob Estes 71-72—143 Jeff Maggert 70-73—143 Esteban Toledo 70-73—143 Jeff Sluman 73-71—144 Lee Janzen 73-71—144 John Huston 73-71—144 Blaine McCallister 71-73—144 Mike Goodes 70-74—144 Ken Duke 68-76—144 David Toms 73-72—145 Gene Sauers 73-72—145 Corey Pavin 72-73—145 Gavin Coles 71-74—145 Larry Mize 74-72—146 Bart Bryant 72-74—146 Tom Byrum 71-75—146 Greg Kraft 76-71—147 Mark Calcavecchia 74-73—147 Fred Funk 74-73—147 Roger Rowland 72-75—147 Kevin Baker 72-75—147 Brad Bryant 76-72—148 Michael Bradley 74-74—148 Jerry Smith 74-74—148 Mark Brooks 73-75—148 Steve Pate 71-77—148 Steve Jones 75-74—149 David Frost 75-74—149 Cliff Kresge 75-74—149 Dan Forsman 74-75—149 Carlos Franco 73-76—149 Michael Allen 71-78—149 Russ Cochran 77-73—150 Mike Hulbert 74-78—152

