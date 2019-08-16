PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Scores

Friday At En Joie GC Endicott, N.Y. Purse: $2.05 million Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35) First Round Doug Barron 33-32—65 Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-31—65 Marco Dawson 34-32—66 Scott Parel 35-31—66 David McKenzie 34-33—67 Billy Andrade 32-35—67 Kevin Sutherland 35-32—67 Tommy Tolles 35-33—68 Kent Jones 34-34—68 Woody Austin 34-34—68 Duffy Waldorf 34-34—68 Chris DiMarco 34-34—68 Ken Duke 34-34—68 Steve Flesch 35-33—68 Tom Lehman 35-33—68 Paul Goydos 35-33—68 Kenny Perry 34-34—68 Davis Love III 36-32—68 Jay Haas 36-32—68 Bernhard Langer 34-34—68 Stephen Leaney 36-33—69 Gary Nicklaus 35-34—69 Tim Petrovic 34-35—69 Scott McCarron 33-36—69 Brian Cooper 36-34—70 Gibby Gilbert III 35-35—70 Tom Gillis 35-35—70 Mike Goodes 35-35—70 Esteban Toledo 37-33—70 Ken Tanigawa 36-34—70 Colin Montgomerie 36-34—70 Jeff Maggert 37-33—70 Fred Couples 35-35—70 Joey Sindelar 35-35—70 Skip Kendall 36-35—71 Gavin Coles 36-35—71 Olin Browne 37-34—71 Steve Pate 35-36—71 Tom Byrum 37-34—71 Bob Estes 35-36—71 Blaine McCallister 35-36—71 Glen Day 35-36—71 Michael Allen 33-38—71 Tom Pernice Jr. 34-37—71 Paul Broadhurst 37-34—71 John Daly 38-33—71 Roger Rowland 38-34—72 Kevin Baker 36-36—72 Billy Mayfair 36-36—72 Wes Short, Jr. 38-34—72 Corey Pavin 36-36—72 Bart Bryant 36-36—72 Retief Goosen 37-35—72 Carlos Franco 33-40—73 John Huston 35-38—73 Tommy Armour III 37-36—73 Doug Garwood 38-35—73 Gene Sauers 39-34—73 Lee Janzen 38-35—73 Mark Brooks 38-35—73 Joe Durant 37-36—73 Jeff Sluman 38-35—73 David Toms 39-34—73 Fred Funk 38-36—74 Mike Hulbert 39-35—74 Jerry Smith 36-38—74 Dudley Hart 38-36—74 Dan Forsman 38-36—74 Larry Mize 39-35—74 Michael Bradley 39-35—74 Mark Calcavecchia 36-38—74 Cliff Kresge 40-35—75 Steve Jones 36-39—75 David Frost 40-35—75 Greg Kraft 39-37—76 Brad Bryant 38-38—76 Russ Cochran 38-39—77 Wayne Levi 39-39—78

