Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Scores

August 16, 2019 6:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday
At En Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
First Round
Doug Barron 33-32—65
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-31—65
Marco Dawson 34-32—66
Scott Parel 35-31—66
David McKenzie 34-33—67
Billy Andrade 32-35—67
Kevin Sutherland 35-32—67
Tommy Tolles 35-33—68
Kent Jones 34-34—68
Woody Austin 34-34—68
Duffy Waldorf 34-34—68
Chris DiMarco 34-34—68
Ken Duke 34-34—68
Steve Flesch 35-33—68
Tom Lehman 35-33—68
Paul Goydos 35-33—68
Kenny Perry 34-34—68
Davis Love III 36-32—68
Jay Haas 36-32—68
Bernhard Langer 34-34—68
Stephen Leaney 36-33—69
Gary Nicklaus 35-34—69
Tim Petrovic 34-35—69
Scott McCarron 33-36—69
Brian Cooper 36-34—70
Gibby Gilbert III 35-35—70
Tom Gillis 35-35—70
Mike Goodes 35-35—70
Esteban Toledo 37-33—70
Ken Tanigawa 36-34—70
Colin Montgomerie 36-34—70
Jeff Maggert 37-33—70
Fred Couples 35-35—70
Joey Sindelar 35-35—70
Skip Kendall 36-35—71
Gavin Coles 36-35—71
Olin Browne 37-34—71
Steve Pate 35-36—71
Tom Byrum 37-34—71
Bob Estes 35-36—71
Blaine McCallister 35-36—71
Glen Day 35-36—71
Michael Allen 33-38—71
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-37—71
Paul Broadhurst 37-34—71
John Daly 38-33—71
Roger Rowland 38-34—72
Kevin Baker 36-36—72
Billy Mayfair 36-36—72
Wes Short, Jr. 38-34—72
Corey Pavin 36-36—72
Bart Bryant 36-36—72
Retief Goosen 37-35—72
Carlos Franco 33-40—73
John Huston 35-38—73
Tommy Armour III 37-36—73
Doug Garwood 38-35—73
Gene Sauers 39-34—73
Lee Janzen 38-35—73
Mark Brooks 38-35—73
Joe Durant 37-36—73
Jeff Sluman 38-35—73
David Toms 39-34—73
Fred Funk 38-36—74
Mike Hulbert 39-35—74
Jerry Smith 36-38—74
Dudley Hart 38-36—74
Dan Forsman 38-36—74
Larry Mize 39-35—74
Michael Bradley 39-35—74
Mark Calcavecchia 36-38—74
Cliff Kresge 40-35—75
Steve Jones 36-39—75
David Frost 40-35—75
Greg Kraft 39-37—76
Brad Bryant 38-38—76
Russ Cochran 38-39—77
Wayne Levi 39-39—78

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US