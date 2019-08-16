PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Scores

|Friday
|At En Joie GC
|Endicott, N.Y.
|Purse: $2.05 million
|Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
|First Round
|Doug Barron
|33-32—65
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|34-31—65
|Marco Dawson
|34-32—66
|Scott Parel
|35-31—66
|David McKenzie
|34-33—67
|Billy Andrade
|32-35—67
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-32—67
|Tommy Tolles
|35-33—68
|Kent Jones
|34-34—68
|Woody Austin
|34-34—68
|Duffy Waldorf
|34-34—68
|Chris DiMarco
|34-34—68
|Ken Duke
|34-34—68
|Steve Flesch
|35-33—68
|Tom Lehman
|35-33—68
|Paul Goydos
|35-33—68
|Kenny Perry
|34-34—68
|Davis Love III
|36-32—68
|Jay Haas
|36-32—68
|Bernhard Langer
|34-34—68
|Stephen Leaney
|36-33—69
|Gary Nicklaus
|35-34—69
|Tim Petrovic
|34-35—69
|Scott McCarron
|33-36—69
|Brian Cooper
|36-34—70
|Gibby Gilbert III
|35-35—70
|Tom Gillis
|35-35—70
|Mike Goodes
|35-35—70
|Esteban Toledo
|37-33—70
|Ken Tanigawa
|36-34—70
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-34—70
|Jeff Maggert
|37-33—70
|Fred Couples
|35-35—70
|Joey Sindelar
|35-35—70
|Skip Kendall
|36-35—71
|Gavin Coles
|36-35—71
|Olin Browne
|37-34—71
|Steve Pate
|35-36—71
|Tom Byrum
|37-34—71
|Bob Estes
|35-36—71
|Blaine McCallister
|35-36—71
|Glen Day
|35-36—71
|Michael Allen
|33-38—71
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|34-37—71
|Paul Broadhurst
|37-34—71
|John Daly
|38-33—71
|Roger Rowland
|38-34—72
|Kevin Baker
|36-36—72
|Billy Mayfair
|36-36—72
|Wes Short, Jr.
|38-34—72
|Corey Pavin
|36-36—72
|Bart Bryant
|36-36—72
|Retief Goosen
|37-35—72
|Carlos Franco
|33-40—73
|John Huston
|35-38—73
|Tommy Armour III
|37-36—73
|Doug Garwood
|38-35—73
|Gene Sauers
|39-34—73
|Lee Janzen
|38-35—73
|Mark Brooks
|38-35—73
|Joe Durant
|37-36—73
|Jeff Sluman
|38-35—73
|David Toms
|39-34—73
|Fred Funk
|38-36—74
|Mike Hulbert
|39-35—74
|Jerry Smith
|36-38—74
|Dudley Hart
|38-36—74
|Dan Forsman
|38-36—74
|Larry Mize
|39-35—74
|Michael Bradley
|39-35—74
|Mark Calcavecchia
|36-38—74
|Cliff Kresge
|40-35—75
|Steve Jones
|36-39—75
|David Frost
|40-35—75
|Greg Kraft
|39-37—76
|Brad Bryant
|38-38—76
|Russ Cochran
|38-39—77
|Wayne Levi
|39-39—78
