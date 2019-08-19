PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Aug. 18
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Scott McCarron
|17
|$2,102,505
|2. Steve Stricker
|9
|$1,534,327
|3. Jerry Kelly
|14
|$1,406,262
|4. Scott Parel
|18
|$1,235,951
|5. Bernhard Langer
|13
|$1,167,176
|6. Kirk Triplett
|16
|$1,130,652
|7. Retief Goosen
|14
|$1,126,242
|8. David Toms
|14
|$1,126,235
|9. Kevin Sutherland
|16
|$1,125,144
|10. Ken Tanigawa
|18
|$998,167
|11. Woody Austin
|18
|$940,889
|12. Billy Andrade
|17
|$924,051
|13. Paul Broadhurst
|16
|$876,125
|14. Tom Lehman
|14
|$757,545
|15. Paul Goydos
|17
|$752,749
|16. Miguel Angel Jiménez
|15
|$696,786
|17. Colin Montgomerie
|17
|$677,586
|18. Marco Dawson
|14
|$636,756
|19. Kent Jones
|15
|$575,303
|20. Jeff Maggert
|15
|$542,789
|21. Tim Petrovic
|15
|$541,626
|22. Lee Janzen
|17
|$516,432
|23. Duffy Waldorf
|16
|$509,127
|24. Brandt Jobe
|15
|$504,227
|25. Stephen Ames
|16
|$469,777
|26. Bob Estes
|9
|$457,320
|27. Jay Haas
|13
|$438,459
|28. Fred Couples
|8
|$437,649
|29. Darren Clarke
|14
|$428,301
|30. Steve Flesch
|17
|$426,719
|31. Joe Durant
|18
|$425,751
|32. Kenny Perry
|11
|$381,604
|33. Doug Barron
|2
|$380,460
|34. Corey Pavin
|16
|$374,659
|35. David Frost
|16
|$366,147
|36. Vijay Singh
|10
|$356,258
|37. Tom Pernice Jr.
|17
|$356,029
|38. Mark O’Meara
|12
|$355,025
|39. Olin Browne
|16
|$351,221
|40. Doug Garwood
|13
|$344,915
|41. Tom Byrum
|15
|$337,764
|42. Gene Sauers
|17
|$335,762
|43. Wes Short, Jr.
|17
|$318,204
|44. Ken Duke
|13
|$310,257
|45. John Daly
|13
|$282,230
|46. David McKenzie
|14
|$276,717
|47. Rocco Mediate
|15
|$275,870
|48. Billy Mayfair
|17
|$275,496
|49. Jeff Sluman
|16
|$270,701
|50. Willie Wood
|11
|$261,610
