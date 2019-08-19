Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

August 19, 2019 11:59 am
 
Through Aug. 18
Trn Money
1. Scott McCarron 17 $2,102,505
2. Steve Stricker 9 $1,534,327
3. Jerry Kelly 14 $1,406,262
4. Scott Parel 18 $1,235,951
5. Bernhard Langer 13 $1,167,176
6. Kirk Triplett 16 $1,130,652
7. Retief Goosen 14 $1,126,242
8. David Toms 14 $1,126,235
9. Kevin Sutherland 16 $1,125,144
10. Ken Tanigawa 18 $998,167
11. Woody Austin 18 $940,889
12. Billy Andrade 17 $924,051
13. Paul Broadhurst 16 $876,125
14. Tom Lehman 14 $757,545
15. Paul Goydos 17 $752,749
16. Miguel Angel Jiménez 15 $696,786
17. Colin Montgomerie 17 $677,586
18. Marco Dawson 14 $636,756
19. Kent Jones 15 $575,303
20. Jeff Maggert 15 $542,789
21. Tim Petrovic 15 $541,626
22. Lee Janzen 17 $516,432
23. Duffy Waldorf 16 $509,127
24. Brandt Jobe 15 $504,227
25. Stephen Ames 16 $469,777
26. Bob Estes 9 $457,320
27. Jay Haas 13 $438,459
28. Fred Couples 8 $437,649
29. Darren Clarke 14 $428,301
30. Steve Flesch 17 $426,719
31. Joe Durant 18 $425,751
32. Kenny Perry 11 $381,604
33. Doug Barron 2 $380,460
34. Corey Pavin 16 $374,659
35. David Frost 16 $366,147
36. Vijay Singh 10 $356,258
37. Tom Pernice Jr. 17 $356,029
38. Mark O’Meara 12 $355,025
39. Olin Browne 16 $351,221
40. Doug Garwood 13 $344,915
41. Tom Byrum 15 $337,764
42. Gene Sauers 17 $335,762
43. Wes Short, Jr. 17 $318,204
44. Ken Duke 13 $310,257
45. John Daly 13 $282,230
46. David McKenzie 14 $276,717
47. Rocco Mediate 15 $275,870
48. Billy Mayfair 17 $275,496
49. Jeff Sluman 16 $270,701
50. Willie Wood 11 $261,610

