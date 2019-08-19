PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Aug. 18 Trn Money 1. Scott McCarron 17 $2,102,505 2. Steve Stricker 9 $1,534,327 3. Jerry Kelly 14 $1,406,262 4. Scott Parel 18 $1,235,951 5. Bernhard Langer 13 $1,167,176 6. Kirk Triplett 16 $1,130,652 7. Retief Goosen 14 $1,126,242 8. David Toms 14 $1,126,235 9. Kevin Sutherland 16 $1,125,144 10. Ken Tanigawa 18 $998,167 11. Woody Austin 18 $940,889 12. Billy Andrade 17 $924,051 13. Paul Broadhurst 16 $876,125 14. Tom Lehman 14 $757,545 15. Paul Goydos 17 $752,749 16. Miguel Angel Jiménez 15 $696,786 17. Colin Montgomerie 17 $677,586 18. Marco Dawson 14 $636,756 19. Kent Jones 15 $575,303 20. Jeff Maggert 15 $542,789 21. Tim Petrovic 15 $541,626 22. Lee Janzen 17 $516,432 23. Duffy Waldorf 16 $509,127 24. Brandt Jobe 15 $504,227 25. Stephen Ames 16 $469,777 26. Bob Estes 9 $457,320 27. Jay Haas 13 $438,459 28. Fred Couples 8 $437,649 29. Darren Clarke 14 $428,301 30. Steve Flesch 17 $426,719 31. Joe Durant 18 $425,751 32. Kenny Perry 11 $381,604 33. Doug Barron 2 $380,460 34. Corey Pavin 16 $374,659 35. David Frost 16 $366,147 36. Vijay Singh 10 $356,258 37. Tom Pernice Jr. 17 $356,029 38. Mark O’Meara 12 $355,025 39. Olin Browne 16 $351,221 40. Doug Garwood 13 $344,915 41. Tom Byrum 15 $337,764 42. Gene Sauers 17 $335,762 43. Wes Short, Jr. 17 $318,204 44. Ken Duke 13 $310,257 45. John Daly 13 $282,230 46. David McKenzie 14 $276,717 47. Rocco Mediate 15 $275,870 48. Billy Mayfair 17 $275,496 49. Jeff Sluman 16 $270,701 50. Willie Wood 11 $261,610

