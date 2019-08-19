Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Statistics

August 19, 2019
 
Through Aug. 18
Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, (17), $2,102,505. 2, Steve Stricker, (9), $1,534,327. 3, Jerry Kelly, (14), $1,406,262. 4, Scott Parel, (18), $1,235,951. 5, Bernhard Langer, (13), $1,167,176. 6, Kirk Triplett, (16), $1,130,652. 7, Retief Goosen, (14), $1,126,242. 8, David Toms, (14), $1,126,235. 9, Kevin Sutherland, (16), $1,125,144. 10, Ken Tanigawa, (18), $998,167.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Scott McCarron, 69.46. 2, David Toms, 69.55. 3, Scott Parel, 69.61. 4, Bernhard Langer, 69.66. 5, Retief Goosen, 69.69. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 69.71. 7, Jerry Kelly, 69.77. 8, Billy Andrade, 70.15. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 70.18. 10, Woody Austin, 70.20.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 296.0. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 291.3. 4, Retief Goosen, 288.1. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 287.5. 6, Scott McCarron, 287.0. 7, Scott Parel, 285.0. 8, Vijay Singh, 284.6. 9, Doug Garwood, 282.9. 10, Tom Gillis, 280.5.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 80.19%. 2, Willie Wood, 79.66%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.73%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.19%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 77.03%. 6, Paul Broadhurst, 76.92%. 7, Ken Duke, 75.90%. 8, Paul Goydos, 75.64%. 9, Olin Browne, 75.53%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 75.41%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Brandt Jobe, 72.60%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.47%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 71.53%. 4, David Toms, 71.30%. 5, Billy Andrade, 70.89%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 70.83%. 7, Tom Lehman, 70.67%. 8, Scott Parel, 70.52%. 9, Ken Tanigawa, 70.41%. 10, Scott McCarron, 70.29%.

Total Driving

1, Scott McCarron, 38. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kirk Triplett, 41. 4 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Colin Montgomerie, 42. 6, Billy Mayfair, 44. 7 (tie), Miguel Angel Jiménez and Scott Parel, 45. 9, 4 tied with 46.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.731. 2 (tie), Kevin Sutherland and Scott Parel, 1.744. 4 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Kent Jones, 1.750. 6, Tim Petrovic, 1.756. 7 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Joey Sindelar, 1.762. 9 (tie), Olin Browne and Retief Goosen, 1.763.

Birdie Average

1 (tie), David Toms and Scott McCarron, 4.21. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 4.08. 4, Retief Goosen, 4.05. 5, Scott Parel, 3.93. 6 (tie), Darren Clarke and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 3.89. 8, Kirk Triplett, 3.87. 9, John Daly, 3.85. 10, 2 tied with 3.80.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Kevin Sutherland, 108.0. 2, Scott Parel, 112.0. 3, Tom Lehman, 141.0. 4 (tie), David Toms and Retief Goosen, 151.2. 6 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Darren Clarke, 158.4. 8, Billy Mayfair, 159.0. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 162.0. 10, Jeff Maggert, 165.6.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Rocco Mediate, 61.54%. 2, David Frost, 59.72%. 3, Tom Byrum, 59.09%. 4, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.73%. 5, Michael Allen, 58.54%. 6, Paul Broadhurst, 58.33%. 7, Mark Calcavecchia, 57.69%. 8, Retief Goosen, 57.14%. 9 (tie), Billy Mayfair and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 56.90%.

All-Around Ranking

1, David Toms, 73. 2, Scott Parel, 81. 3, Retief Goosen, 97. 4, Scott McCarron, 116. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 117. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 131. 7, Jerry Kelly, 139. 8, Bernhard Langer, 142. 9, Tom Lehman, 156. 10, Brandt Jobe, 167.

