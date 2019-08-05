PGA Tour Champions Stax

Through July 28 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, (16), $1,991,805. 2, Steve Stricker, (9), $1,534,327. 3, Jerry Kelly, (14), $1,406,262. 4, Scott Parel, (17), $1,162,151. 5, Bernhard Langer, (12), $1,147,578. 6, Kirk Triplett, (16), $1,130,652. 7, David Toms, (13), $1,116,805. 8, Retief Goosen, (13), $1,090,367. 9, Kevin Sutherland, (15), $1,051,344. 10, Ken Tanigawa, (17), $978,569.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Steve Stricker, 68.97. 2, David Toms, 69.41. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.55. 4, Bernhard Langer, 69.63. 5, Scott Parel, 69.68. 6, Retief Goosen, 69.74. 7, Jerry Kelly, 69.77. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 69.80. 9, Billy Andrade, 70.24. 10, Tom Lehman, 70.27.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 295.8. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 291.3. 4, Retief Goosen, 288.1. 5, Scott McCarron, 287.2. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 287.1. 7 (tie), Vijay Singh and Scott Parel, 284.6. 9, Steve Stricker, 284.4. 10, Tom Gillis, 282.2.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 80.65%. 2, Willie Wood, 79.66%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.37%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.00%. 5, Paul Broadhurst, 77.31%. 6, Ken Duke, 76.80%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.52%. 8, Mark O’Meara, 76.37%. 9, Paul Goydos, 75.76%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 75.41%.

Advertisement

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Brandt Jobe, 72.60%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.09%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 71.53%. 4, David Toms, 71.37%. 5, Billy Andrade, 70.93%. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 70.29%. 7, Scott McCarron, 70.17%. 8, Tom Lehman, 70.14%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 70.12%. 10, Scott Parel, 70.05%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 31. 2 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 41. 4 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Colin Montgomerie, 43. 6, Bernhard Langer, 44. 7 (tie), Billy Mayfair and Paul Broadhurst, 46. 9, Joe Durant, 47. 10, 2 tied with 48.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.731. 2, Steve Stricker, 1.738. 3 (tie), Mark O’Meara and Kent Jones, 1.743. 5, Scott Parel, 1.745. 6, Kirk Triplett, 1.750. 7 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Kevin Sutherland, 1.754. 9, Scott McCarron, 1.761. 10, Esteban Toledo, 1.762.

Birdie Average

1, David Toms, 4.28. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.14. 3, Steve Stricker, 4.13. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.04. 5, Retief Goosen, 3.90. 6, Darren Clarke, 3.89. 7, Kirk Triplett, 3.87. 8 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Kent Jones, 3.86. 10, Scott Parel, 3.83.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott Parel, 106.0. 2, Tom Lehman, 132.0. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 135.0. 4, Steve Stricker, 139.5. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 151.2. 6, Jeff Maggert, 154.8. 7, Darren Clarke, 158.4. 8, Paul Goydos, 172.8. 9 (tie), David Toms and Retief Goosen, 175.5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Rocco Mediate, 61.54%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 60.87%. 3, Steve Stricker, 60.61%. 4, Michael Allen, 60.53%. 5, David Frost, 59.72%. 6, Carlos Franco, 58.97%. 7, Tom Byrum, 58.46%. 8, Mark Calcavecchia, 58.44%. 9, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.33%. 10, Lee Janzen, 57.14%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 55. 2, David Toms, 85. 3, Scott Parel, 94. 4, Scott McCarron, 119. 5, Retief Goosen, 122. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 136. 7, Kevin Sutherland , 143. 8, Jerry Kelly, 144. 9, Bernhard Langer, 159. 10, Tom Lehman, 168.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.