PGA Tour Statistics

|Through Aug. 11
|FedExCup Playoffs Points
1, Brooks Koepka, 2,979.749. 2, Patrick Reed, 2,773.885. 3, Rory McIlroy, 2,669.784. 4, Matt Kuchar, 2,312.940. 5, Jon Rahm, 2,096.797. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,957.132. 7, Xander Schauffele, 1,858.138. 8, Abraham Ancer, 1,822.259. 9, Gary Woodland, 1,820.372. 10, Dustin Johnson, 1,819.018.
1, Rory McIlroy, 69.062. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.170. 3, Webb Simpson, 69.175. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.319. 5, Dustin Johnson, 69.459. 6, Justin Rose, 69.482. 7, Jon Rahm, 69.565. 8, Justin Thomas, 69.584. 9, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.634. 10, Matt Kuchar, 69.696.
1, Cameron Champ, 317.2. 2, Rory McIlroy, 313.6. 3, Luke List, 313.3. 4, Wyndham Clark, 312.0. 5, Bubba Watson, 311.6. 6, Seth Reeves, 311.4. 7, Dustin Johnson, 311.1. 8, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 9, Tony Finau, 309.2. 10, Cameron Davis, 309.0.
|Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Chez Reavie, 75.62%. 2, Ryan Moore, 75.26%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.52%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.81%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.13%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.72%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Stuard, 71.09%. 9, Abraham Ancer, 70.45%. 10, Austin Cook, 70.26%.
|Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Corey Conners, 72.93%. 2, Johnson Wagner, 71.55%. 3, Alex Prugh, 71.44%. 4, Charles Howell III, 71.02%. 5, Justin Thomas, 70.92%. 6, Jason Dufner, 70.76%. 7, Paul Casey, 70.73%. 8, Josh Teater, 70.48%. 9, Matt Kuchar, 70.45%. 10, Brooks Koepka, 70.37%.
1, Brendan Steele, 57. 2, Gary Woodland, 78. 3, Paul Casey, 89. 4, Sepp Straka, 98. 5 (tie), Alex Prugh, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, 99. 8, Daniel Berger, 104. 9, Charles Howell III, 108. 10, Jon Rahm, 110.
1, Denny McCarthy, .926. 2, Justin Rose, .864. 3, Jordan Spieth, .860. 4, Dominic Bozzelli, .847. 5, Graeme McDowell, .807. 6, Andrew Putnam, .757. 7, Vaughn Taylor, .675. 8, Wyndham Clark, .673. 9, Aaron Baddeley, .654. 10, Patton Kizzire, .642.
1, Justin Thomas, 4.52. 2 (tie), Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland, 4.45. 4, Aaron Wise, 4.42. 5, Patrick Cantlay, 4.39. 6, Jon Rahm, 4.38. 7, Dustin Johnson, 4.35. 8, Brooks Koepka, 4.29. 9 (tie), Adam Scott and Troy Merritt, 4.26.
1, Rory McIlroy, 83.1. 2, Martin Laird, 84.7. 3, Jhonattan Vegas, 86.4. 4, Brooks Koepka, 91.4. 5, Paul Casey, 92.8. 6, Keith Mitchell, 94.8. 7, Justin Thomas, 96.0. 8, Justin Rose, 97.2. 9, Cody Gribble, 99.0. 10, Sam Burns, 100.3.
1, Dustin Johnson, 65.22%. 2, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 64.29%. 4, Francesco Molinari, 64.18%. 5, Webb Simpson, 63.25%. 6 (tie), Martin Kaymer and Talor Gooch, 62.50%. 8, Sam Ryder, 62.40%. 9, Jimmy Walker, 61.76%. 10, Ian Poulter, 61.22%.
1, Rory McIlroy, 225. 2, Brooks Koepka, 243. 3, Jon Rahm, 310. 4, Justin Thomas, 315. 5, Xander Schauffele, 335. 6, Matt Kuchar, 354. 7 (tie), Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler, 358. 9, Justin Rose, 382. 10, Jason Day, 383.
