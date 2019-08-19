PGA Tour Statistics

Through Aug. 18 FedExCup Playoffs Points

1, Justin Thomas, 3,474.761. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 3,157.132. 3, Brooks Koepka, 3,118.749. 4, Patrick Reed, 2,945.885. 5, Rory McIlroy, 2,841.784. 6, Jon Rahm, 2,516.797. 7, Matt Kuchar, 2,339.180. 8, Xander Schauffele, 2,030.138. 9, Webb Simpson, 1,946.433. 10, Abraham Ancer, 1,940.259.

Scoring Average

1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.135. 2, Rory McIlroy, 69.203. 3, Webb Simpson, 69.304. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.448. 5, Justin Thomas, 69.480. 6, Jon Rahm, 69.596. 7, Dustin Johnson, 69.693. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.714. 9, Justin Rose, 69.729. 10, Adam Scott, 69.762.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 317.9. 2, Rory McIlroy, 314.0. 3, Luke List, 313.3. 4, Wyndham Clark, 311.8. 5, Dustin Johnson, 311.7. 6, Bubba Watson, 311.6. 7, Seth Reeves, 311.4. 8, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 9, Tony Finau, 309.8. 10, Cameron Davis, 309.0.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Chez Reavie, 75.67%. 2, Ryan Moore, 75.53%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.45%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.81%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.13%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.72%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Stuard, 71.09%. 9, Abraham Ancer, 70.41%. 10, Austin Cook, 70.26%.

Advertisement

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Corey Conners, 73.31%. 2, Johnson Wagner, 71.55%. 3, Alex Prugh, 71.44%. 4, Charles Howell III, 71.20%. 5, Justin Thomas, 71.08%. 6, Paul Casey, 71.05%. 7, Jason Dufner, 70.76%. 8, Josh Teater, 70.48%. 9, Matt Kuchar, 70.10%. 10, Scott Piercy, 70.09%.

Total Driving

1, Brendan Steele, 57. 2, Gary Woodland, 87. 3, Paul Casey, 88. 4, Sepp Straka, 97. 5, Alex Prugh, 100. 6, Jon Rahm, 102. 7, Bryson DeChambeau, 104. 8, Daniel Berger, 105. 9, Jason Kokrak, 106. 10, Brooks Koepka, 109.

SG-Putting

1, Denny McCarthy, .926. 2, Jordan Spieth, .862. 3, Dominic Bozzelli, .847. 4, Graeme McDowell, .731. 5, Andrew Putnam, .700. 6, Brandt Snedeker, .677. 7, Justin Rose, .674. 8, Aaron Baddeley, .654. 9, Patton Kizzire, .642. 10, Wyndham Clark, .640.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 4.65. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 4.51. 3, Rory McIlroy, 4.45. 4, Gary Woodland, 4.43. 5 (tie), Jon Rahm and Aaron Wise, 4.42. 7 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, 4.32. 9, Brooks Koepka, 4.30. 10, 4 tied with 4.25.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Brooks Koepka, 84.0. 2, Martin Laird, 84.7. 3, Jhonattan Vegas, 86.4. 4, Justin Thomas, 87.4. 5, Rory McIlroy, 88.6. 6, Paul Casey, 98.3. 7, Cody Gribble, 99.0. 8, Keith Mitchell, 99.6. 9, Rickie Fowler, 99.7. 10, Sam Burns, 100.3.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Francesco Molinari, 65.33%. 2, Dustin Johnson, 64.86%. 3, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.33%. 5, Brandt Snedeker, 62.72%. 6 (tie), Martin Kaymer and Talor Gooch, 62.50%. 8 (tie), Webb Simpson and Sam Ryder, 62.40%. 10, Ian Poulter, 62.04%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Rory McIlroy, 221. 2, Brooks Koepka, 230. 3, Jon Rahm, 273. 4, Justin Thomas, 280. 5, Rickie Fowler, 308. 6, Xander Schauffele, 351. 7, Adam Scott, 361. 8, Justin Rose, 364. 9, Gary Woodland, 369. 10, Matt Kuchar, 372.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.