Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Statistics

August 19, 2019 11:59 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Through Aug. 18
FedExCup Playoffs Points

1, Justin Thomas, 3,474.761. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 3,157.132. 3, Brooks Koepka, 3,118.749. 4, Patrick Reed, 2,945.885. 5, Rory McIlroy, 2,841.784. 6, Jon Rahm, 2,516.797. 7, Matt Kuchar, 2,339.180. 8, Xander Schauffele, 2,030.138. 9, Webb Simpson, 1,946.433. 10, Abraham Ancer, 1,940.259.

Scoring Average

1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.135. 2, Rory McIlroy, 69.203. 3, Webb Simpson, 69.304. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.448. 5, Justin Thomas, 69.480. 6, Jon Rahm, 69.596. 7, Dustin Johnson, 69.693. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.714. 9, Justin Rose, 69.729. 10, Adam Scott, 69.762.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 317.9. 2, Rory McIlroy, 314.0. 3, Luke List, 313.3. 4, Wyndham Clark, 311.8. 5, Dustin Johnson, 311.7. 6, Bubba Watson, 311.6. 7, Seth Reeves, 311.4. 8, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 9, Tony Finau, 309.8. 10, Cameron Davis, 309.0.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Chez Reavie, 75.67%. 2, Ryan Moore, 75.53%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.45%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.81%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.13%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.72%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Stuard, 71.09%. 9, Abraham Ancer, 70.41%. 10, Austin Cook, 70.26%.

Advertisement
Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Corey Conners, 73.31%. 2, Johnson Wagner, 71.55%. 3, Alex Prugh, 71.44%. 4, Charles Howell III, 71.20%. 5, Justin Thomas, 71.08%. 6, Paul Casey, 71.05%. 7, Jason Dufner, 70.76%. 8, Josh Teater, 70.48%. 9, Matt Kuchar, 70.10%. 10, Scott Piercy, 70.09%.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Total Driving

1, Brendan Steele, 57. 2, Gary Woodland, 87. 3, Paul Casey, 88. 4, Sepp Straka, 97. 5, Alex Prugh, 100. 6, Jon Rahm, 102. 7, Bryson DeChambeau, 104. 8, Daniel Berger, 105. 9, Jason Kokrak, 106. 10, Brooks Koepka, 109.

SG-Putting

1, Denny McCarthy, .926. 2, Jordan Spieth, .862. 3, Dominic Bozzelli, .847. 4, Graeme McDowell, .731. 5, Andrew Putnam, .700. 6, Brandt Snedeker, .677. 7, Justin Rose, .674. 8, Aaron Baddeley, .654. 9, Patton Kizzire, .642. 10, Wyndham Clark, .640.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 4.65. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 4.51. 3, Rory McIlroy, 4.45. 4, Gary Woodland, 4.43. 5 (tie), Jon Rahm and Aaron Wise, 4.42. 7 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, 4.32. 9, Brooks Koepka, 4.30. 10, 4 tied with 4.25.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Brooks Koepka, 84.0. 2, Martin Laird, 84.7. 3, Jhonattan Vegas, 86.4. 4, Justin Thomas, 87.4. 5, Rory McIlroy, 88.6. 6, Paul Casey, 98.3. 7, Cody Gribble, 99.0. 8, Keith Mitchell, 99.6. 9, Rickie Fowler, 99.7. 10, Sam Burns, 100.3.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Francesco Molinari, 65.33%. 2, Dustin Johnson, 64.86%. 3, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.33%. 5, Brandt Snedeker, 62.72%. 6 (tie), Martin Kaymer and Talor Gooch, 62.50%. 8 (tie), Webb Simpson and Sam Ryder, 62.40%. 10, Ian Poulter, 62.04%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Rory McIlroy, 221. 2, Brooks Koepka, 230. 3, Jon Rahm, 273. 4, Justin Thomas, 280. 5, Rickie Fowler, 308. 6, Xander Schauffele, 351. 7, Adam Scott, 361. 8, Justin Rose, 364. 9, Gary Woodland, 369. 10, Matt Kuchar, 372.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus