Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

August 28, 2019 9:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 0 7
Newman ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302
b-González ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .330
Ramirez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marte cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .293
Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .276
Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Keller p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Reyes lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 12 17 11 3 12
Dickerson lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .280
Realmuto c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .280
Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Harper rf 4 3 2 1 1 1 .255
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .235
Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286
d-S.Rodríguez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Hernández 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .284
Kingery 3b-ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .274
Haseley cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .252
Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .240
a-Morrison ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Miller ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Pittsburgh 000 201 000_3 9 2
Philadelphia 021 052 11x_12 17 0

a-walked for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Newman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 7th. d-struck out for Segura in the 8th.

E_Ramirez (1), Marte (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Frazier (27), Haseley (7), Hoskins (26), Hernández (27), Kingery (30). 3B_Hoskins (5), Realmuto (2). HR_Bell (34), off Velasquez; Marte (23), off Davis; Dickerson (5), off Keller; Realmuto (20), off Ramirez. RBIs_Bell 2 (106), Marte (77), Hernández 3 (57), Haseley 2 (18), Hoskins (74), Dickerson (23), Harper (94), Realmuto (69), Segura (53), Kingery (44). SB_Harper (8).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings 2); Philadelphia 7 (Dickerson 2, Hernández, Kingery, Harper, Haseley). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 4; Philadelphia 8 for 22.

Runners moved up_Segura, Haseley, Hernández, Miller. GIDP_Bell.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Segura, Hoskins).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 1-3 4 11 8 8 1 8 99 8.62
Ramirez 4 6 4 3 2 4 90 7.04
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 6-7 5 5 2 2 0 5 75 4.86
Davis 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 7.71
Garcia 2 2 0 0 0 1 15 5.52

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1. PB_Stallings (3).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:20. A_24,224 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins