Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 0 7 Newman ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302 b-González ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .330 Ramirez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marte cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .293 Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .276 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Keller p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Reyes lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 12 17 11 3 12 Dickerson lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .280 Realmuto c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .280 Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Harper rf 4 3 2 1 1 1 .255 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .235 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286 d-S.Rodríguez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Hernández 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .284 Kingery 3b-ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .274 Haseley cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .252 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .240 a-Morrison ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Miller ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210

Pittsburgh 000 201 000_3 9 2 Philadelphia 021 052 11x_12 17 0

a-walked for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Newman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 7th. d-struck out for Segura in the 8th.

E_Ramirez (1), Marte (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Frazier (27), Haseley (7), Hoskins (26), Hernández (27), Kingery (30). 3B_Hoskins (5), Realmuto (2). HR_Bell (34), off Velasquez; Marte (23), off Davis; Dickerson (5), off Keller; Realmuto (20), off Ramirez. RBIs_Bell 2 (106), Marte (77), Hernández 3 (57), Haseley 2 (18), Hoskins (74), Dickerson (23), Harper (94), Realmuto (69), Segura (53), Kingery (44). SB_Harper (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings 2); Philadelphia 7 (Dickerson 2, Hernández, Kingery, Harper, Haseley). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 4; Philadelphia 8 for 22.

Runners moved up_Segura, Haseley, Hernández, Miller. GIDP_Bell.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Segura, Hoskins).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 1-3 4 11 8 8 1 8 99 8.62 Ramirez 4 6 4 3 2 4 90 7.04

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, W, 6-7 5 5 2 2 0 5 75 4.86 Davis 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 7.71 Garcia 2 2 0 0 0 1 15 5.52

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1. PB_Stallings (3).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:20. A_24,224 (43,647).

