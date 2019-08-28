Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|0
|7
|
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|b-González ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Ramirez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Osuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Keller p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reyes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|17
|11
|3
|12
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Harper rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|d-S.Rodríguez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hernández 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Kingery 3b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Haseley cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|a-Morrison ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Miller ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Pittsburgh
|000
|201
|000_3
|9
|2
|Philadelphia
|021
|052
|11x_12
|17
|0
a-walked for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Newman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 7th. d-struck out for Segura in the 8th.
E_Ramirez (1), Marte (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Frazier (27), Haseley (7), Hoskins (26), Hernández (27), Kingery (30). 3B_Hoskins (5), Realmuto (2). HR_Bell (34), off Velasquez; Marte (23), off Davis; Dickerson (5), off Keller; Realmuto (20), off Ramirez. RBIs_Bell 2 (106), Marte (77), Hernández 3 (57), Haseley 2 (18), Hoskins (74), Dickerson (23), Harper (94), Realmuto (69), Segura (53), Kingery (44). SB_Harper (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings 2); Philadelphia 7 (Dickerson 2, Hernández, Kingery, Harper, Haseley). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 4; Philadelphia 8 for 22.
Runners moved up_Segura, Haseley, Hernández, Miller. GIDP_Bell.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Segura, Hoskins).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 1-3
|4
|
|11
|8
|8
|1
|8
|99
|8.62
|Ramirez
|4
|
|6
|4
|3
|2
|4
|90
|7.04
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 6-7
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|75
|4.86
|Davis
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|7.71
|Garcia
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.52
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-1. PB_Stallings (3).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:20. A_24,224 (43,647).
