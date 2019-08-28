Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 41 12 17 11 Newman ss 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 5 1 1 1 González ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Realmuto c 5 2 3 1 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Knapp c 0 0 0 0 Ramirez p 1 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 3 2 1 Marte cf 4 2 3 1 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 1 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 S.Rdríguez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 5 2 3 3 Stallings c 4 0 1 0 Kingery 3b-ss 5 0 2 1 Keller p 2 0 0 0 Haseley cf 5 1 2 2 Reyes lf 1 0 0 0 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 Morrison ph 0 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 201 000 — 3 Philadelphia 021 052 11x — 12

E_Ramirez (1), Marte (5). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Frazier (27), Haseley (7), Hoskins (26), Hernández (27), Kingery (30). 3B_Hoskins (5), Realmuto (2). HR_Bell (34), Marte (23), Dickerson (5), Realmuto (20). SB_Harper (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Keller L,1-3 4 11 8 8 1 8 Ramirez 4 6 4 3 2 4

Philadelphia Velasquez W,6-7 5 5 2 2 0 5 Davis 2 2 1 1 0 1 Garcia 2 2 0 0 0 1

Keller pitched to 6 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:20. A_24,224 (43,647).

