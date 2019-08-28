Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|41
|12
|17
|11
|
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|González ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Osuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Rdríguez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kingery 3b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Keller p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Reyes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morrison ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|021
|052
|11x
|—
|12
E_Ramirez (1), Marte (5). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Frazier (27), Haseley (7), Hoskins (26), Hernández (27), Kingery (30). 3B_Hoskins (5), Realmuto (2). HR_Bell (34), Marte (23), Dickerson (5), Realmuto (20). SB_Harper (8).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,1-3
|4
|
|11
|8
|8
|1
|8
|Ramirez
|4
|
|6
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez W,6-7
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Davis
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Keller pitched to 6 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:20. A_24,224 (43,647).
