Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Atlanta 1 0 — 1 Philadelphia 0 3 — 3

First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 23 (Nagbe), 45th+2 minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 3 (Medunjanin), 61st; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 13 (Santos), 86th; 4, Philadelphia, Santos, 4 (Przybylko), 88th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Remedi, Atlanta, 12th; Fabian, Philadelphia, 78th; Santos, Philadelphia, 89th; Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 90th+3.

Advertisement

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Kevin Klinger, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Eric Tattersall.

A_18,510.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Franco Escobar, 58th), Emerson Hyndman, Gonzalo Pity Martinez (Hector Villalba, 85th), Dion Pereira (Justin Meram, 46th), Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Sergio Santos, 77th), Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault (Ilsinho, 58th); Marco Fabian (Anthony Fontana, 85th), Kacper Przybylko.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.