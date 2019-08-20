Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|11
|
|Hoskins dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Kingery 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|C.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.192
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|1-Owings pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|a-Travis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|M.Hernández 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|000_3
|7
|0
|Boston
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
a-flied out for Holt in the 8th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 3. 2B_Harper (31), Segura (29), Vázquez (20), Bogaerts (43). HR_Bradley Jr. (15), off Nola. RBIs_Segura 2 (52), Kingery (37), Bradley Jr. 2 (49). SB_Betts (13), Haseley (2). CS_Kingery (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Haseley, Realmuto, Hoskins); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Martinez). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Boston 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Dickerson, Holt.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Realmuto).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 12-3
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|104
|3.51
|Álvarez, H, 9
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.06
|Morin, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.21
|Neris, S, 22-26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.25
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson, L, 1-2
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|67
|6.58
|Walden
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.27
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.00
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.25
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.80
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Morin 1-0, Walden 1-0. WP_Johnson, Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:17. A_37,712 (37,731).
