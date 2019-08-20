Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

August 20, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 11
Hoskins dh 3 1 1 0 2 0 .238
Realmuto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Segura ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .284
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Kingery 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .271
C.Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .283
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .192
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 1 8
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308
1-Owings pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .244
Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .314
a-Travis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
M.Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .325
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .224
Philadelphia 300 000 000_3 7 0
Boston 002 000 000_2 6 0

a-flied out for Holt in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 3. 2B_Harper (31), Segura (29), Vázquez (20), Bogaerts (43). HR_Bradley Jr. (15), off Nola. RBIs_Segura 2 (52), Kingery (37), Bradley Jr. 2 (49). SB_Betts (13), Haseley (2). CS_Kingery (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Haseley, Realmuto, Hoskins); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Martinez). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Boston 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Dickerson, Holt.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Realmuto).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 12-3 7 4 2 2 1 7 104 3.51
Álvarez, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.06
Morin, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.21
Neris, S, 22-26 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.25
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson, L, 1-2 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 4 67 6.58
Walden 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.27
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.00
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.25
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.80
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Morin 1-0, Walden 1-0. WP_Johnson, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:17. A_37,712 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars