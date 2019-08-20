Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 3 11 Hoskins dh 3 1 1 0 2 0 .238 Realmuto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Segura ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .284 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Kingery 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .271 C.Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .283 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .192

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 1 8 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308 1-Owings pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .244 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .314 a-Travis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 M.Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .325 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .224

Philadelphia 300 000 000_3 7 0 Boston 002 000 000_2 6 0

a-flied out for Holt in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 3. 2B_Harper (31), Segura (29), Vázquez (20), Bogaerts (43). HR_Bradley Jr. (15), off Nola. RBIs_Segura 2 (52), Kingery (37), Bradley Jr. 2 (49). SB_Betts (13), Haseley (2). CS_Kingery (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Haseley, Realmuto, Hoskins); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Martinez). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Boston 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Dickerson, Holt.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Realmuto).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 12-3 7 4 2 2 1 7 104 3.51 Álvarez, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.06 Morin, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.21 Neris, S, 22-26 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.25

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson, L, 1-2 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 4 67 6.58 Walden 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.27 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.00 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.25 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.80 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Morin 1-0, Walden 1-0. WP_Johnson, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:17. A_37,712 (37,731).

