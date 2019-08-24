Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1

D.C. United 0 1 — 1 Philadelphia 3 0 — 3

First half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 12 (Wagner), 5th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 2 (Przybylko), 16th; 3, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 5 (Przybylko), 36th.

Second half_4, D.C. United, Acosta, 6, 56th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Arriola, D.C. United, 21st; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 73rd; Jara, D.C. United, 90th+3.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere, Gianni Facchini, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_18,781.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid, Leonardo Jara, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora, Paul Arriola(Emmanuel Boateng, 69th), Luciano Acosta, Junior Moreno, Felipe Martins(Lucas Rodriguez, 79th), Ulises Segura, Ola Kamara(Quincy Amarikwa, 64th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake, Raymon Gaddis, Jack Elliott, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner, Ilsinho(Marco Fabian, 70th), Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro(Warren Creavalle, 87th), Alejandro Bedoya, Brendan Aaronson(Fafa Picault, 74th), Kacper Przybylko.

