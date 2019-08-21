Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

August 21, 2019 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Philadelphia Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 4 Totals 33 2 8 2
Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 1 0
Harper rf 4 1 1 2 Devers 3b 4 0 1 1
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 5 0 2 2 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0
Segura ss 5 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0
Morrison dh 3 0 0 0 Travis 1b 4 0 1 0
S.Rdríguez ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Vázquez c 2 0 2 0
Kingery 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0
C.Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 Owings ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Haseley cf 3 1 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 1
Philadelphia 000 030 101 5
Boston 110 000 000 2

E_C.Hernández (8), Devers (19), Brasier (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Boston 9. 2B_Hoskins (25), C.Hernández (24), Betts (36), Devers (47), Benintendi (38), Vázquez (21). 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Harper (27), Bradley Jr. (16). S_Vázquez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Smyly 3 2-3 5 2 2 3 4
Hughes W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Suárez H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Morin H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Álvarez H,10 1 1 0 0 0 2
Neris S,23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Porcello L,11-10 5 3 3 3 4 3
Brasier 1 1 0 0 1 2
Cashner 1 1 1 1 1 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Workman 1 1 1 1 1 2

WP_Smyly, Porcello, Cashner.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:39. A_37,077 (37,731).

