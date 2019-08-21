Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 6 4 8 10 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 0 2 1 .239 Harper rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .254 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Dickerson lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .255 Segura ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Morrison dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 a-S.Rodríguez ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215 Kingery 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268 C.Hernández 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .284 Haseley cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .241

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 8 2 4 10 Betts rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Devers 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .329 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .284 Travis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Vázquez c 2 0 2 0 1 0 .283 M.Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .316 b-Owings ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .224

Philadelphia 000 030 101_5 6 1 Boston 110 000 000_2 8 2

a-walked for Morrison in the 8th. b-struck out for M.Hernández in the 8th.

E_C.Hernández (8), Devers (19), Brasier (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Boston 9. 2B_Hoskins (25), C.Hernández (24), Betts (36), Devers (47), Benintendi (38), Vázquez (21). 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Harper (27), off Porcello; Bradley Jr. (16), off Smyly. RBIs_Harper 2 (92), Dickerson 2 (12), Devers (102), Bradley Jr. (50). CS_M.Hernández (2). S_Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Dickerson, Haseley 2, Segura); Boston 5 (Travis, Betts, Owings). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 11; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_C.Hernández. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, C.Hernández, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 3 2-3 5 2 2 3 4 84 4.73 Hughes, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.45 Suárez, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.73 Morin, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.07 Álvarez, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.00 Neris, S, 23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.19

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 11-10 5 3 3 3 4 3 100 5.49 Brasier 1 1 0 0 1 2 15 4.15 Cashner 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 7.34 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.63 Workman 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 2.05

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 3-0, Álvarez 1-0. WP_Smyly, Porcello, Cashner. PB_Vázquez (8).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:39. A_37,077 (37,731).

