Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|4
|8
|10
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Morrison dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-S.Rodríguez ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Kingery 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|C.Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Haseley cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.241
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|4
|10
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Travis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|M.Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|b-Owings ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.224
|Philadelphia
|000
|030
|101_5
|6
|1
|Boston
|110
|000
|000_2
|8
|2
a-walked for Morrison in the 8th. b-struck out for M.Hernández in the 8th.
E_C.Hernández (8), Devers (19), Brasier (1). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Boston 9. 2B_Hoskins (25), C.Hernández (24), Betts (36), Devers (47), Benintendi (38), Vázquez (21). 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Harper (27), off Porcello; Bradley Jr. (16), off Smyly. RBIs_Harper 2 (92), Dickerson 2 (12), Devers (102), Bradley Jr. (50). CS_M.Hernández (2). S_Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Dickerson, Haseley 2, Segura); Boston 5 (Travis, Betts, Owings). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 11; Boston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_C.Hernández. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, C.Hernández, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|84
|4.73
|Hughes, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.45
|Suárez, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.73
|Morin, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.07
|Álvarez, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Neris, S, 23-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.19
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 11-10
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|100
|5.49
|Brasier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.15
|Cashner
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|7.34
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.63
|Workman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|2.05
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 3-0, Álvarez 1-0. WP_Smyly, Porcello, Cashner. PB_Vázquez (8).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:39. A_37,077 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.