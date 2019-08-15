Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 4 8 Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .285 Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 2 0 .386 Heyward rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Schwarber lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Happ 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Bote ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .257 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Darvish p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .095 b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .243

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 10 7 1 11 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .241 Harper rf 4 1 1 4 0 2 .253 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .324 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .283 Kingery 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .275 Haseley cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Miller ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .224 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Morrison ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Quinn cf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .212

Chicago 001 310 000_5 9 1 Philadelphia 000 000 016_7 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Smyly in the 5th. b-grounded out for Darvish in the 8th. c-singled for Suárez in the 9th.

E_Bote (13), Segura (15). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Castellanos (7), Bote (16), Realmuto (28), Dickerson (1), Quinn (3). 3B_Happ (1). HR_Rizzo (22), off Smyly; Schwarber (28), off Smyly; Harper (25), off Holland. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (75), Bote (40), Almora Jr. (32), Schwarber (62), Dickerson (10), Miller (8), Quinn (10), Harper 4 (87). SB_Harper (7), Haseley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Schwarber 2); Philadelphia 5 (Dickerson, Harper, Hernández, Hoskins, Segura). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Bryant, Segura, Harper.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish 7 4 0 0 0 10 92 4.21 Ryan 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 10 3.15 Wick 1 3 3 2 0 1 22 2.70 Strop 0 1 2 2 0 0 9 5.46 Holland, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.57

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 5 7 5 5 2 6 87 4.71 Nicasio 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 4.93 Suárez, W, 4-1 2 1 0 0 2 1 36 4.03

Strop pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-1, Strop 2-1, Holland 3-3. HBP_Darvish 2 (Harper,Haseley), Smyly (Bote), Strop (Hoskins). WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:13. A_37,064 (43,647).

