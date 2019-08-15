Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.386
|Heyward rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Happ 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Bote ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Darvish p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.095
|b-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|1
|11
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.253
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Kingery 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinn cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Chicago
|001
|310
|000_5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|016_7
|10
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Smyly in the 5th. b-grounded out for Darvish in the 8th. c-singled for Suárez in the 9th.
E_Bote (13), Segura (15). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Castellanos (7), Bote (16), Realmuto (28), Dickerson (1), Quinn (3). 3B_Happ (1). HR_Rizzo (22), off Smyly; Schwarber (28), off Smyly; Harper (25), off Holland. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (75), Bote (40), Almora Jr. (32), Schwarber (62), Dickerson (10), Miller (8), Quinn (10), Harper 4 (87). SB_Harper (7), Haseley (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Schwarber 2); Philadelphia 5 (Dickerson, Harper, Hernández, Hoskins, Segura). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Bryant, Segura, Harper.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|92
|4.21
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3.15
|Wick
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|22
|2.70
|Strop
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|5.46
|Holland, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.57
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|87
|4.71
|Nicasio
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.93
|Suárez, W, 4-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|4.03
Strop pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-1, Strop 2-1, Holland 3-3. HBP_Darvish 2 (Harper,Haseley), Smyly (Bote), Strop (Hoskins). WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:13. A_37,064 (43,647).
