Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

August 15, 2019 10:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 4 8
Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .285
Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 2 0 .386
Heyward rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Schwarber lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .229
Happ 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Bote ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .257
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Darvish p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .095
b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .243
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 10 7 1 11
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .241
Harper rf 4 1 1 4 0 2 .253
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .324
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .283
Kingery 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .275
Haseley cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
c-Miller ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Morrison ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Quinn cf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .212
Chicago 001 310 000_5 9 1
Philadelphia 000 000 016_7 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Smyly in the 5th. b-grounded out for Darvish in the 8th. c-singled for Suárez in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Bote (13), Segura (15). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Castellanos (7), Bote (16), Realmuto (28), Dickerson (1), Quinn (3). 3B_Happ (1). HR_Rizzo (22), off Smyly; Schwarber (28), off Smyly; Harper (25), off Holland. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (75), Bote (40), Almora Jr. (32), Schwarber (62), Dickerson (10), Miller (8), Quinn (10), Harper 4 (87). SB_Harper (7), Haseley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Schwarber 2); Philadelphia 5 (Dickerson, Harper, Hernández, Hoskins, Segura). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Bryant, Segura, Harper.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish 7 4 0 0 0 10 92 4.21
Ryan 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 10 3.15
Wick 1 3 3 2 0 1 22 2.70
Strop 0 1 2 2 0 0 9 5.46
Holland, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.57
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 5 7 5 5 2 6 87 4.71
Nicasio 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 4.93
Suárez, W, 4-1 2 1 0 0 2 1 36 4.03

Strop pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-1, Strop 2-1, Holland 3-3. HBP_Darvish 2 (Harper,Haseley), Smyly (Bote), Strop (Hoskins). WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:13. A_37,064 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US