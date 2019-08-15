Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

August 15, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 7 10 7
Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0
Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 4
Heyward rf 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1
Schwarber lf 5 1 1 1 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
Happ 2b 4 1 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0
Bote ss 2 1 1 1 Kingery 3b 4 1 1 0
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Haseley cf 2 0 1 0
Darvish p 3 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 c-Miller ph 1 1 1 1
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Smyly p 1 0 0 0
Wick p 0 0 0 0 a-Morrison ph 1 0 1 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 2 2 2 1
Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 1
Chicago 001 310 000 5
Philadelphia 000 000 016 7

E_Bote (13), Segura (15). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Castellanos (7), Bote (16), Realmuto (28), Dickerson (1), Quinn (3). 3B_Happ (1). HR_Rizzo (22), Schwarber (28), Harper (25). SB_Harper (7), Haseley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Darvish 7 4 0 0 0 10
Ryan 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Wick 1 3 3 2 0 1
Strop 0 1 2 2 0 0
Holland, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Smyly 5 7 5 5 2 6
Nicasio 2 1 0 0 0 1
Suárez, W, 4-1 2 1 0 0 2 1

Wick pitched to 4 batters in the 9th, Strop pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Holland pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Darvish 2 (Harper,Haseley), Smyly (Bote), Strop (Hoskins). WP_Darvish.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:13. A_37,064 (43,647).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US