Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Heyward rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bote ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kingery 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Darvish p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|001
|310
|000
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|016
|—
|7
E_Bote (13), Segura (15). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Castellanos (7), Bote (16), Realmuto (28), Dickerson (1), Quinn (3). 3B_Happ (1). HR_Rizzo (22), Schwarber (28), Harper (25). SB_Harper (7), Haseley (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wick
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Strop
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Holland, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Nicasio
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suárez, W, 4-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Wick pitched to 4 batters in the 9th, Strop pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Holland pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Darvish 2 (Harper,Haseley), Smyly (Bote), Strop (Hoskins). WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:13. A_37,064 (43,647).
