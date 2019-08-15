Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 7 10 7 Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 4 Heyward rf 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1 Schwarber lf 5 1 1 1 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Happ 2b 4 1 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 Bote ss 2 1 1 1 Kingery 3b 4 1 1 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Haseley cf 2 0 1 0 Darvish p 3 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 c-Miller ph 1 1 1 1 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0 a-Morrison ph 1 0 1 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 2 2 2 1 Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 1

Chicago 001 310 000 — 5 Philadelphia 000 000 016 — 7

E_Bote (13), Segura (15). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Castellanos (7), Bote (16), Realmuto (28), Dickerson (1), Quinn (3). 3B_Happ (1). HR_Rizzo (22), Schwarber (28), Harper (25). SB_Harper (7), Haseley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Darvish 7 4 0 0 0 10 Ryan 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Wick 1 3 3 2 0 1 Strop 0 1 2 2 0 0 Holland, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0

Philadelphia Smyly 5 7 5 5 2 6 Nicasio 2 1 0 0 0 1 Suárez, W, 4-1 2 1 0 0 2 1

Wick pitched to 4 batters in the 9th, Strop pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Holland pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Darvish 2 (Harper,Haseley), Smyly (Bote), Strop (Hoskins). WP_Darvish.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:13. A_37,064 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.