Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

August 16, 2019 10:33 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 3 2 6
Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Naylor rf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .254
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287
Mejía c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .286
Myers lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .228
France 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246
Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 12 7 2 9
Quinn cf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .213
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .254
Realmuto c 5 1 3 2 0 2 .280
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Segura ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .282
Morrison 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Hoskins 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Kingery 3b-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Hernández 2b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .284
Velasquez p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Haseley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
San Diego 000 003 010_4 7 2
Philadelphia 012 023 00x_8 12 0

a-popped out for Parker in the 6th. b-struck out for Morin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Wingenter in the 9th.

E_Machado (12), Margot (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Hosmer (23), Naylor (7), Realmuto (29), Morrison (1). 3B_Mejía (2). HR_Quinn (4), off Paddack; Realmuto (18), off Paddack; Harper (26), off Baez. RBIs_Mejía (17), Myers (39), Hosmer (82), Hernández (53), Quinn (11), Realmuto 2 (65), Harper 3 (90). S_Paddack.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Myers, Urías); Philadelphia 5 (Velasquez, Quinn, Kingery, Morrison). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Myers, Machado, Hosmer.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, L, 7-6 4 2-3 9 5 4 1 6 93 3.44
Baez 1 3 3 3 1 0 38 4.63
Perdomo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.66
Wingenter 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.78
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 5-7 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 5 108 4.35
Parker, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.15
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.65
Álvarez 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.15
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Perdomo 2-0, Parker 1-1. HBP_Baez (Quinn). WP_Velasquez(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:20. A_26,084 (43,647).

