Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|3
|2
|6
|
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Naylor rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|France 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Paddack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|7
|2
|9
|
|Quinn cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harper rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.254
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.280
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Morrison 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Hoskins 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Kingery 3b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hernández 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.284
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Haseley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|San Diego
|000
|003
|010_4
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|012
|023
|00x_8
|12
|0
a-popped out for Parker in the 6th. b-struck out for Morin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Wingenter in the 9th.
E_Machado (12), Margot (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Hosmer (23), Naylor (7), Realmuto (29), Morrison (1). 3B_Mejía (2). HR_Quinn (4), off Paddack; Realmuto (18), off Paddack; Harper (26), off Baez. RBIs_Mejía (17), Myers (39), Hosmer (82), Hernández (53), Quinn (11), Realmuto 2 (65), Harper 3 (90). S_Paddack.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Myers, Urías); Philadelphia 5 (Velasquez, Quinn, Kingery, Morrison). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Myers, Machado, Hosmer.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 7-6
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|4
|1
|6
|93
|3.44
|Baez
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|38
|4.63
|Perdomo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.66
|Wingenter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.78
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 5-7
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|108
|4.35
|Parker, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.15
|Morin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.65
|Álvarez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.15
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Perdomo 2-0, Parker 1-1. HBP_Baez (Quinn). WP_Velasquez(2).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:20. A_26,084 (43,647).
