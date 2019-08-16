Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

August 16, 2019 10:33 pm
 
San Diego Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 7 3 Totals 36 8 12 7
Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 2 1 1
Naylor rf 4 2 3 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 5 2 2 3
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 Realmuto c 5 1 3 2
Mejía c 3 1 2 1 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0
Myers lf 4 0 0 1 Segura ss 4 2 2 0
France 2b 3 0 0 0 Morrison 1b 4 0 2 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 0 0 0 0
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 Kingery 3b-cf 4 0 0 0
Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 2 1 1 1
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Velasquez p 2 0 1 0
Paddack p 1 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0
Haseley ph 1 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 003 010 4
Philadelphia 012 023 00x 8

E_Machado (12), Margot (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Hosmer (23), Naylor (7), Realmuto (29), Morrison (1). 3B_Mejía (2). HR_Quinn (4), Realmuto (18), Harper (26). S_Paddack (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack L,7-6 4 2-3 9 5 4 1 6
Baez 1 3 3 3 1 0
Perdomo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Wingenter 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Velasquez W,5-7 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 5
Parker H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Álvarez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baez pitched to 7 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Baez (Quinn). WP_Velasquez(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:20. A_26,084 (43,647).

