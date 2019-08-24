Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 12 9 10 10 Hernández 2b 4 2 1 0 2 0 .283 Hoskins 1b 3 2 0 0 3 1 .237 Realmuto c 4 0 0 1 2 1 .277 Dickerson lf 5 1 4 5 0 0 .250 Segura ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .287 Miller 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208 a-Rodríguez ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Kingery cf 4 1 2 3 1 1 .269 Haseley rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Eflin p 3 1 2 0 0 1 .171 c-Franco ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 2 4 Berti ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .277 Walker 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .269 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Ramirez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .159 Dean lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Cooper ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alfaro c 4 1 3 1 0 1 .260 Brinson cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .191 Yamamoto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Granderson lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .188

Philadelphia 000 600 300_9 12 0 Miami 100 010 100_3 8 0

a-struck out for Miller in the 6th. b-grounded out for Conley in the 6th. c-doubled for Eflin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Chen in the 8th. e-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 12, Miami 8. 2B_Miller (0), Eflin (0), Dickerson 2 (3), Kingery (28), Franco (13), Hernández (24), Ramirez (16). HR_Kingery (14), off Yamamoto; Alfaro (11), off Morin. RBIs_Kingery 3 (40), Realmuto (67), Dickerson 5 (14), Walker (26), Berti (13), Alfaro (40). SB_Berti (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Haseley, Miller, Hernández, Kingery, Segura, Realmuto); Miami 3 (Castro, Alfaro). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 17; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Haseley, Walker, Cooper. GIDP_Realmuto, Castro.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins); Miami 1 (Castro, Díaz, Walker).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 7-11 6 6 2 2 0 2 79 4.57 Morin 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 3.07 Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 6.15 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.72

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yamamoto, L, 4-4 3 2-3 6 6 6 4 3 90 4.31 Kinley 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 22 4.17 Conley 2 2 0 0 2 3 42 6.93 Chen 2 2 3 3 2 2 36 7.24 Brice 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 3-3. IBB_off Conley (Segura). HBP_Eflin (Berti), Parker (Berti).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:37. A_12,981 (36,742).

