Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

August 24, 2019 9:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 12 9 10 10
Hernández 2b 4 2 1 0 2 0 .283
Hoskins 1b 3 2 0 0 3 1 .237
Realmuto c 4 0 0 1 2 1 .277
Dickerson lf 5 1 4 5 0 0 .250
Segura ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .287
Miller 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208
a-Rodríguez ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Kingery cf 4 1 2 3 1 1 .269
Haseley rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Eflin p 3 1 2 0 0 1 .171
c-Franco ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 2 4
Berti ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .277
Walker 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .269
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Ramirez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .159
Dean lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Cooper ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 1 3 1 0 1 .260
Brinson cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .191
Yamamoto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Granderson lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .188
Philadelphia 000 600 300_9 12 0
Miami 100 010 100_3 8 0

a-struck out for Miller in the 6th. b-grounded out for Conley in the 6th. c-doubled for Eflin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Chen in the 8th. e-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 12, Miami 8. 2B_Miller (0), Eflin (0), Dickerson 2 (3), Kingery (28), Franco (13), Hernández (24), Ramirez (16). HR_Kingery (14), off Yamamoto; Alfaro (11), off Morin. RBIs_Kingery 3 (40), Realmuto (67), Dickerson 5 (14), Walker (26), Berti (13), Alfaro (40). SB_Berti (6).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Haseley, Miller, Hernández, Kingery, Segura, Realmuto); Miami 3 (Castro, Alfaro). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 17; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Haseley, Walker, Cooper. GIDP_Realmuto, Castro.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins); Miami 1 (Castro, Díaz, Walker).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, W, 7-11 6 6 2 2 0 2 79 4.57
Morin 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 3.07
Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 6.15
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.72
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yamamoto, L, 4-4 3 2-3 6 6 6 4 3 90 4.31
Kinley 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 22 4.17
Conley 2 2 0 0 2 3 42 6.93
Chen 2 2 3 3 2 2 36 7.24
Brice 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 3-3. IBB_off Conley (Segura). HBP_Eflin (Berti), Parker (Berti).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:37. A_12,981 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow