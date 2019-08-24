Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|10
|10
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.237
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.277
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.250
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|Miller 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Rodríguez ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.269
|Haseley rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Eflin p
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|c-Franco ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|4
|
|Berti ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.159
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Brinson cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Yamamoto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Granderson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Philadelphia
|000
|600
|300_9
|12
|0
|Miami
|100
|010
|100_3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Miller in the 6th. b-grounded out for Conley in the 6th. c-doubled for Eflin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Chen in the 8th. e-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 12, Miami 8. 2B_Miller (0), Eflin (0), Dickerson 2 (3), Kingery (28), Franco (13), Hernández (24), Ramirez (16). HR_Kingery (14), off Yamamoto; Alfaro (11), off Morin. RBIs_Kingery 3 (40), Realmuto (67), Dickerson 5 (14), Walker (26), Berti (13), Alfaro (40). SB_Berti (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Haseley, Miller, Hernández, Kingery, Segura, Realmuto); Miami 3 (Castro, Alfaro). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 17; Miami 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Haseley, Walker, Cooper. GIDP_Realmuto, Castro.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins); Miami 1 (Castro, Díaz, Walker).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 7-11
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|79
|4.57
|Morin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|3.07
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|6.15
|Parker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.72
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto, L, 4-4
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|4
|3
|90
|4.31
|Kinley
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|4.17
|Conley
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|42
|6.93
|Chen
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|36
|7.24
|Brice
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 3-3. IBB_off Conley (Segura). HBP_Eflin (Berti), Parker (Berti).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:37. A_12,981 (36,742).
