Phillies 4, Cubs 2

August 13, 2019 10:36 pm
 
Chicago Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0
Cstllns lf 4 2 2 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 2 2 2
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 2 0
J.Baez ss 2 0 0 1 Kingery 3b 3 0 1 1
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 C.Dckrs lf 2 0 0 0
Almr Jr cf 3 0 1 0 S.Rdrig ph-lf 2 1 0 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0
I.Happ 2b 4 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 0 2 1
Qintana p 1 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 1 0 0 0
Schwrbr ph 1 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 1 1 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0
Undrwd p 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Cratini ph 0 0 0 0
Bote pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 32 4 9 4
Chicago 000 101 000—2
Philadelphia 001 010 11x—4

E_I.Happ (1). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bryant (31), Realmuto (26), Segura (25), Kingery (26). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Castellanos (16), Realmuto (16). SB_J.Baez (10). SF_J.Baez (2), Kingery (1). S_Quintana (7), J.Vargas (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Quintana 6 5 2 1 1 14
Ryan L,3-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Phelps 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Underwood Jr. 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
J.Vargas 6 5 2 2 3 1
Parker W,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Morin H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Neris S,21-25 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Quintana (Segura), by Neris (Lucroy). WP_J.Vargas.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:16. A_26,442 (43,647).

