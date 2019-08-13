Phillies 4, Cubs 2

|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Baez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kingery 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Dckrs lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Rdrig ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|I.Happ 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Qintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vrgas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Undrwd
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Chicago
|000
|101
|000—2
|Philadelphia
|001
|010
|11x—4
E_I.Happ (1). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bryant (31), Realmuto (26), Segura (25), Kingery (26). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Castellanos (16), Realmuto (16). SB_J.Baez (10). SF_J.Baez (2), Kingery (1). S_Quintana (7), J.Vargas (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana
|6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Ryan L,3-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Phelps
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Underwood Jr.
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Holland
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|J.Vargas
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Parker W,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morin H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris S,21-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Quintana (Segura), by Neris (Lucroy). WP_J.Vargas.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:16. A_26,442 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.