Phillies 4, Cubs 2

Chicago Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0 Cstllns lf 4 2 2 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 2 2 2 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 2 0 J.Baez ss 2 0 0 1 Kingery 3b 3 0 1 1 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 C.Dckrs lf 2 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 3 0 1 0 S.Rdrig ph-lf 2 1 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 I.Happ 2b 4 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 0 2 1 Qintana p 1 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 1 0 0 0 Schwrbr ph 1 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0 Undrwd p 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Cratini ph 0 0 0 0 Bote pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 32 4 9 4

Chicago 000 101 000—2 Philadelphia 001 010 11x—4

E_I.Happ (1). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bryant (31), Realmuto (26), Segura (25), Kingery (26). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Castellanos (16), Realmuto (16). SB_J.Baez (10). SF_J.Baez (2), Kingery (1). S_Quintana (7), J.Vargas (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Quintana 6 5 2 1 1 14 Ryan L,3-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Phelps 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Underwood Jr. 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia J.Vargas 6 5 2 2 3 1 Parker W,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Morin H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Neris S,21-25 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Quintana (Segura), by Neris (Lucroy). WP_J.Vargas.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:16. A_26,442 (43,647).

