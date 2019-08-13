Phillies 4, Cubs 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Castellanos lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Baez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|e-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Happ 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.068
|b-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|f-Caratini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|1-Bote pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|5
|3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.242
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Kingery 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|a-Rodriguez ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.192
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|1
|15
|Chicago
|000
|101
|000—2
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|010
|11x—4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Dickerson in the 3rd. b-struck out for Quintana in the 7th. c-singled for Parker in the 7th. d-lined out for Morin in the 8th. e-struck out for Almora Jr. in the 9th. f-walked for Holland in the 9th.
1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.
E_Happ (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bryant (31), Realmuto (26), Segura (25), Kingery (26). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Castellanos (16), off Vargas; Realmuto (16), off Quintana. RBIs_Castellanos (44), Baez (81), Realmuto 2 (59), Kingery (35), Quinn (9). SB_Baez (10). SF_Baez, Kingery. S_Quintana, Vargas.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Heyward 2, Lucroy, Almora Jr. 2); Philadelphia 7 (Harper 2, Segura, Kingery 2, Rodriguez, Miller). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|14
|110
|4.11
|Ryan, L, 3-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.98
|Phelps
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Underwood Jr.
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.70
|Holland
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.47
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|87
|4.03
|Parker, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.26
|Morin, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.44
|Neris, S, 21-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.44
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-1, Holland 1-0. HBP_Quintana (Segura), Neris (Lucroy). WP_Vargas.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:16. A_26,442 (43,647).
