The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Phillies 4, Cubs 2

August 13, 2019 10:37 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .271
Castellanos lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .285
Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .292
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Baez ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .288
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243
e-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Happ 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .068
b-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
f-Caratini ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255
1-Bote pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Totals 29 2 5 2 5 3
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .242
Realmuto c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .275
Segura ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .284
Kingery 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .275
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .312
a-Rodriguez ph-lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .224
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Quinn cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .192
Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 9 4 1 15
Chicago 000 101 000—2 5 1
Philadelphia 001 010 11x—4 9 0

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 3rd. b-struck out for Quintana in the 7th. c-singled for Parker in the 7th. d-lined out for Morin in the 8th. e-struck out for Almora Jr. in the 9th. f-walked for Holland in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.

E_Happ (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bryant (31), Realmuto (26), Segura (25), Kingery (26). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Castellanos (16), off Vargas; Realmuto (16), off Quintana. RBIs_Castellanos (44), Baez (81), Realmuto 2 (59), Kingery (35), Quinn (9). SB_Baez (10). SF_Baez, Kingery. S_Quintana, Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Heyward 2, Lucroy, Almora Jr. 2); Philadelphia 7 (Harper 2, Segura, Kingery 2, Rodriguez, Miller). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Hoskins).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 6 5 2 1 1 14 110 4.11
Ryan, L, 3-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.98
Phelps 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.38
Underwood Jr. 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.70
Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.47
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 6 5 2 2 3 1 87 4.03
Parker, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.26
Morin, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.44
Neris, S, 21-25 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.44

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-1, Holland 1-0. HBP_Quintana (Segura), Neris (Lucroy). WP_Vargas.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:16. A_26,442 (43,647).

