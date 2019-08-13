Phillies 4, Cubs 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .271 Castellanos lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .285 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .292 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Baez ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .288 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243 e-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Happ 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .068 b-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 f-Caratini ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255 1-Bote pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Totals 29 2 5 2 5 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .242 Realmuto c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .275 Segura ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .284 Kingery 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .275 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .312 a-Rodriguez ph-lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .224 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Quinn cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .192 Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .094 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 4 9 4 1 15

Chicago 000 101 000—2 5 1 Philadelphia 001 010 11x—4 9 0

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 3rd. b-struck out for Quintana in the 7th. c-singled for Parker in the 7th. d-lined out for Morin in the 8th. e-struck out for Almora Jr. in the 9th. f-walked for Holland in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.

E_Happ (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bryant (31), Realmuto (26), Segura (25), Kingery (26). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Castellanos (16), off Vargas; Realmuto (16), off Quintana. RBIs_Castellanos (44), Baez (81), Realmuto 2 (59), Kingery (35), Quinn (9). SB_Baez (10). SF_Baez, Kingery. S_Quintana, Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Heyward 2, Lucroy, Almora Jr. 2); Philadelphia 7 (Harper 2, Segura, Kingery 2, Rodriguez, Miller). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Hoskins).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 6 5 2 1 1 14 110 4.11 Ryan, L, 3-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.98 Phelps 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.38 Underwood Jr. 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.70 Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.47 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 6 5 2 2 3 1 87 4.03 Parker, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.26 Morin, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.44 Neris, S, 21-25 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.44

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-1, Holland 1-0. HBP_Quintana (Segura), Neris (Lucroy). WP_Vargas.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:16. A_26,442 (43,647).

