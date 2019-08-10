Phillies 9, Giants 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harper rf 4 3 2 4 1 2 .252 Hoskins 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .249 Dickerson lf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .324 Segura ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .271 Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Kingery 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273 Smyly p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rodriguez ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Miller ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 9 10 9 5 9

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .338 Slater rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 f-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Posey 1b 4 2 0 0 1 1 .258 Vogt c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .284 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .245 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Rickard lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .207 Beede p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 a-Bumgarner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .149 1-Menez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gennett ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Sandoval ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 6 11 6 3 6

Philadelphia 004 010 400—9 10 1 San Francisco 011 103 000—6 11 1

a-walked for Beede in the 5th. b-singled for Coonrod in the 6th. c-walked for Alvarez in the 7th. d-singled for Morin in the 8th. e-singled for Gustave in the 8th. f-struck out for Slater in the 9th.

1-ran for Bumgarner in the 5th.

E_Segura (14), Vogt (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Segura (24), Vogt (19). 3B_Dickerson (1), Slater (3). HR_Harper (21), off Beede; Harper (22), off Watson; Pillar (14), off Smyly; Rickard (3), off Smyly; Vogt (6), off Smyly. RBIs_Harper 4 (78), Dickerson 3 (32), Segura (48), Realmuto (57), Solano (19), Vogt 2 (22), Pillar 2 (59), Rickard (7). SB_Realmuto 2 (7). SF_Segura, Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez 3, Kingery); San Francisco 3 (Slater, Longoria 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Segura, Pillar. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 5 2-3 7 6 4 3 4 98 6.96 Alvarez, W, 3-2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.93 Morin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.66 Suarez, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.32 Neris, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.51 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede 5 4 5 5 2 7 80 5.61 Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.08 Watson, L, 2-1, BS, 3-3 0 3 4 4 2 0 21 3.60 Gustave 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 0.00 Bergen 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.00

Watson pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-1, Gustave 2-1. WP_Bergen.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:05. A_36,275 (41,915).

