Phillies 9, Giants 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harper rf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.252
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.324
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Kingery 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Smyly p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rodriguez ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Miller ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|9
|5
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.338
|Slater rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|f-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Posey 1b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Vogt c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Rickard lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Beede p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|a-Bumgarner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.149
|1-Menez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gennett ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|3
|6
|Philadelphia
|004
|010
|400—9
|10
|1
|San Francisco
|011
|103
|000—6
|11
|1
a-walked for Beede in the 5th. b-singled for Coonrod in the 6th. c-walked for Alvarez in the 7th. d-singled for Morin in the 8th. e-singled for Gustave in the 8th. f-struck out for Slater in the 9th.
1-ran for Bumgarner in the 5th.
E_Segura (14), Vogt (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Segura (24), Vogt (19). 3B_Dickerson (1), Slater (3). HR_Harper (21), off Beede; Harper (22), off Watson; Pillar (14), off Smyly; Rickard (3), off Smyly; Vogt (6), off Smyly. RBIs_Harper 4 (78), Dickerson 3 (32), Segura (48), Realmuto (57), Solano (19), Vogt 2 (22), Pillar 2 (59), Rickard (7). SB_Realmuto 2 (7). SF_Segura, Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez 3, Kingery); San Francisco 3 (Slater, Longoria 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Segura, Pillar. GIDP_Longoria.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|5
|2-3
|7
|6
|4
|3
|4
|98
|6.96
|Alvarez, W, 3-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.93
|Morin, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.66
|Suarez, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.32
|Neris, S, 20-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.51
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede
|5
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|80
|5.61
|Coonrod
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.08
|Watson, L, 2-1, BS, 3-3
|0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|21
|3.60
|Gustave
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Bergen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.00
Watson pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-1, Gustave 2-1. WP_Bergen.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:05. A_36,275 (41,915).
