Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 9, Giants 6

August 10, 2019 1:32 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harper rf 4 3 2 4 1 2 .252
Hoskins 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .249
Dickerson lf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .324
Segura ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285
Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .271
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Kingery 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Smyly p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rodriguez ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Miller ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 10 9 5 9
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .338
Slater rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
f-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Posey 1b 4 2 0 0 1 1 .258
Vogt c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .284
Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .245
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Rickard lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .207
Beede p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
a-Bumgarner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .149
1-Menez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gennett ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Sandoval ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 11 6 3 6
Philadelphia 004 010 400—9 10 1
San Francisco 011 103 000—6 11 1

a-walked for Beede in the 5th. b-singled for Coonrod in the 6th. c-walked for Alvarez in the 7th. d-singled for Morin in the 8th. e-singled for Gustave in the 8th. f-struck out for Slater in the 9th.

1-ran for Bumgarner in the 5th.

E_Segura (14), Vogt (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Segura (24), Vogt (19). 3B_Dickerson (1), Slater (3). HR_Harper (21), off Beede; Harper (22), off Watson; Pillar (14), off Smyly; Rickard (3), off Smyly; Vogt (6), off Smyly. RBIs_Harper 4 (78), Dickerson 3 (32), Segura (48), Realmuto (57), Solano (19), Vogt 2 (22), Pillar 2 (59), Rickard (7). SB_Realmuto 2 (7). SF_Segura, Realmuto.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez 3, Kingery); San Francisco 3 (Slater, Longoria 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Segura, Pillar. GIDP_Longoria.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 5 2-3 7 6 4 3 4 98 6.96
Alvarez, W, 3-2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.93
Morin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.66
Suarez, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.32
Neris, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.51
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede 5 4 5 5 2 7 80 5.61
Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.08
Watson, L, 2-1, BS, 3-3 0 3 4 4 2 0 21 3.60
Gustave 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 0.00
Bergen 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.00

Watson pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-1, Gustave 2-1. WP_Bergen.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:05. A_36,275 (41,915).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot