The Associated Press
 
Phillies place Quinn on 10-day IL; Arrieta to have surgery

August 17, 2019 6:31 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have lost pitchers Jake Arrieta and David Robertson for the rest of the season, and outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Arrieta will have surgery to remove bone chips in his pitching elbow. The 33-year-old right-hander was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts, and had been trying to pitch through the injury for the last month.

Robertson, a right-handed reliever, had Tommy John surgery on Thursday and will likely miss all of the 2020 season as well. Signed to a two-year, $23 million contract in the offseason, he was able to pitch just 6 2/3 innings this year.

Quinn strained his right groin trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. He is batting .213 with three doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games.

Philadelphia activated right-handed reliever Jared Hughes after claiming him off waivers from Cincinnati earlier this week. Hughes went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in 47 games with the Reds this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

