Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

August 31, 2019 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes commemorations for the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans, held on a beach in Virginia; a college football player lifted off the ground and tackled by several others during a game in Florida; and a tourist plays on a beach in the Bahamas ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 24 – 30, 2019.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space