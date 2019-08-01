Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Orem (Angels)
|0
|5
|.000
|4
___
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, ppd.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, ppd.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 1, 9:15 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
