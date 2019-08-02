Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 5 1 .833 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 3 .571 1½ Great Falls (White Sox) 3 4 .429 2½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 5 .167 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 2 .667 — x-Ogden (Dodgers) 3 2 .600 ½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 2 .600 ½ Orem (Angels) 1 5 .167 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Orem 6, Grand Junction 3

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, ppd.

Missoula 7, Great Falls 4

Advertisement

Billings at Idaho Falls, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD

Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.