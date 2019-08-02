Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 2, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 5 1 .833
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 3 .571
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 4 .429
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 5 .167 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 2 .667
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 3 2 .600 ½
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 2 .600 ½
Orem (Angels) 1 5 .167 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Orem 6, Grand Junction 3

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, ppd.

Missoula 7, Great Falls 4

Advertisement

Billings at Idaho Falls, ppd.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD

Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office