Pioneer League

August 2, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 5 1 .833
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 3 .571
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 4 .429
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 5 .167 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 4 2 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 2 .667
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 3 .500 1
Orem (Angels) 1 5 .167 3

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 1, Rocky Mountain 0, 7 innings

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD

Billings 9, Idaho Falls 1, 7 innings

Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

