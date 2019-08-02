Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|5
|.167
|3
___
Ogden 1, Rocky Mountain 0, 7 innings
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD
Billings 9, Idaho Falls 1, 7 innings
Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
