Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 6 1 .857 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 3 .571 2 Great Falls (White Sox) 3 4 .429 3 x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 6 .143 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 4 2 .667 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 2 .667 — Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 3 .500 1 Orem (Angels) 1 5 .167 3

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 1, Rocky Mountain 0, 7 innings

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, Game 2, TBD

Billings 9, Idaho Falls 1, 7 innings

Advertisement

Billings at Idaho Falls, Game 2, TBD

Grand Junction 7, Orem 0

Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.