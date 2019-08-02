Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 6 2 .750 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 3 .571 1½ Great Falls (White Sox) 3 4 .429 2½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 2 6 .250 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 5 2 .714 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 2 .714 — Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 4 .429 2 Orem (Angels) 1 6 .143 4

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 1, Rocky Mountain 0, 7 innings

Ogden 11, Rocky Mountain 5, 7 innings

Billings 9, Idaho Falls 1, 7 innings

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 3, Billings 0, 7 innings

Grand Junction 7, Orem 0

Great Falls at Missoula, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.