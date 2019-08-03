Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 3, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 6 2 .750
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 3 .571
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 4 .429
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 2 6 .250 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 5 2 .714
Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 2 .714
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 4 .429 2
Orem (Angels) 1 6 .143 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

