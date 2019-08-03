Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
___
Missoula 7, Great Falls 1, 7 innings
Great Falls at Missoula, Game 2, TBD
Rocky Mountain 5, Ogden 1
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
