Pioneer League

August 4, 2019 12:58 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 6 3 .667
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 3 .667
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 6 .333 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 6 .333 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 2 .750
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 5 3 .625 1
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 4 .500 2
Orem (Angels) 1 7 .125 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Missoula 7, Great Falls 1, 7 innings

Missoula 4, Great Falls 2, 7 innings

Rocky Mountain 5, Ogden 1

Grand Junction 6, Orem 0

Idaho Falls 3, Billings 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

