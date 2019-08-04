Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|7
|.125
|5
___
Missoula 7, Great Falls 1, 7 innings
Missoula 4, Great Falls 2, 7 innings
Rocky Mountain 5, Ogden 1
Grand Junction 6, Orem 0
Idaho Falls 3, Billings 2, 10 innings
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
