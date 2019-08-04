Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 4, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 6 3 .667
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 3 .667
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 6 .333 3
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 6 .333 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 6 3 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 3 .667
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 5 .444 2
Orem (Angels) 2 7 .222 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Ogden 5, Rocky Mountain 1

Orem 9, Grand Junction 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pioneer League at Northwest League , 9:30 p.m.

Pioneer League at Northwest League , cancelled

