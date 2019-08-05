At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 6 3 .667 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 3 .667 — Great Falls (White Sox) 3 6 .333 3 x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 6 .333 3 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 6 3 .667 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 3 .667 — Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 5 .444 2 Orem (Angels) 2 7 .222 4

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pioneer League at Northwest League , 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.