|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|2
|7
|.222
|4
___
No games scheduled
Pioneer League at Northwest League , 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
