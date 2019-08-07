Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 7, 2019 1:13 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 3 .667
Billings (Reds) 6 3 .667
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 6 .333 3
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 6 .333 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 6 3 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 3 .667
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 5 .444 2
Orem (Angels) 2 7 .222 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pioneer League 11, Northwest League 7

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

