Pioneer League

August 8, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 3 .667
Billings (Reds) 6 3 .667
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 6 .333 3
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 6 .333 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 6 3 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 3 .667
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 5 .444 2
Orem (Angels) 2 7 .222 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, ppd.

Missoula at Orem, delayed

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

