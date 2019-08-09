Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 9, 2019 1:13 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 7 3 .700
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 3 .667 ½
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 6 .333
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 7 .300 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 3 .700
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 6 3 .667 ½
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 6 .400 3
Orem (Angels) 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Billings 4, Rocky Mountain 2

Grand Junction 8, Great Falls 3

Idaho Falls at Ogden, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Ogden, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, ppd.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

