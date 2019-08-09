Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
___
Missoula 3, Orem 1
Missoula at Orem, Game 2, TBD
Ogden 8, Idaho Falls 3, 7 innings
Idaho Falls at Ogden, Game 2, TBD
Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
