Pioneer League

August 9, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 3 .727
Billings (Reds) 7 3 .700 ½
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 7 .300
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 7 .300
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 7 3 .700
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 3 .700
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 6 .400 3
Orem (Angels) 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Missoula 3, Orem 1

Missoula 1, Orem 0, 7 innings

Ogden 8, Idaho Falls 3, 7 innings

Idaho Falls at Ogden, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

