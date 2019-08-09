Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 3 .727 — Billings (Reds) 7 3 .700 ½ Great Falls (White Sox) 3 7 .300 4½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 7 .300 4½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 7 3 .700 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 3 .700 — Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 6 .400 3 Orem (Angels) 2 9 .182 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Missoula 3, Orem 1

Missoula 1, Orem 0, 7 innings

Ogden 8, Idaho Falls 3, 7 innings

Idaho Falls at Ogden, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

