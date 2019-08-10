Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 10, 2019 12:58 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 3 .727
Billings (Reds) 7 4 .636 1
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 7 .364 4
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 8 .273 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 8 3 .727
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 4 .636 1
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 5 6 .455 3
Orem (Angels) 2 9 .182 6

Friday’s Games

Missoula 3, Orem 1

Missoula 1, Orem 0, 7 innings

Ogden 8, Idaho Falls 3, 7 innings

Ogden 4, Idaho Falls 2, 7 innings

Rocky Mountain 2, Billings 1

Great Falls 9, Grand Junction 8

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

