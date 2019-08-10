Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 3 .727 — Billings (Reds) 7 4 .636 1 Great Falls (White Sox) 4 7 .364 4 x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 8 .273 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 8 3 .727 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 4 .636 1 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 5 6 .455 3 Orem (Angels) 2 9 .182 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, ppd.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

