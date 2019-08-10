Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 10, 2019 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 3 .727
Billings (Reds) 7 4 .636 1
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 7 .364 4
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 8 .273 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 8 3 .727
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 4 .636 1
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 5 6 .455 3
Orem (Angels) 2 9 .182 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, ppd.

Great Falls 3, Grand Junction 2

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Missoula at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sunday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot