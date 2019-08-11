Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 11, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 8 4 .667
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 5 .615 ½
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 7 .417 3
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 4 8 .333 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 8 4 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 5 .583 1
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 5 7 .417 3
Orem (Angels) 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings 4, Rocky Mountain 3, 7 innings

Rocky Mountain at Billings, Game 2, TBD

Grand Junction at Great Falls, ppd.

Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Orem 3, Missoula 2

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

