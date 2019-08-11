Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|8
|4
|.667
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|8
|5
|.615
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|8
|.385
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|7
|.417
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|5
|7
|.417
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|7
|5
|.583
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|8
|5
|.615
|Orem (Angels)
|4
|9
|.308
___
Billings 4, Rocky Mountain 3, 7 innings
Rocky Mountain at Billings, Game 2, TBD
Grand Junction at Great Falls, ppd.
Idaho Falls 13, Ogden 9
Orem 3, Missoula 2
Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
