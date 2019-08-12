Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|4
|9
|.308
|4
___
Billings 6, Grand Junction 0
Great Falls 3, Rocky Mountain 1
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.