The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pioneer League

August 13, 2019 12:56 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 9 5 .643
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 6 .571 1
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 7 .462
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 9 .357 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 9 5 .643
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 6 .538
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 6 8 .429 3
Orem (Angels) 5 9 .357 4

___

Monday’s Games

Billings 6, Grand Junction 0

Great Falls 3, Rocky Mountain 1

Ogden 4, Missoula 3, 11 innings

Orem 13, Idaho Falls 5

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

