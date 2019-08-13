Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 13, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 10 5 .667
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 6 .571
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 7 .462 3
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 9 .357
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 9 5 .643
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 7 .500 2
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 6 8 .429 3
Orem (Angels) 5 9 .357 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Billings 3, Grand Junction 2

Rocky Mountain 8, Great Falls 1

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

