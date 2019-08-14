Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 10 5 .667 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 6 .571 1½ Great Falls (White Sox) 6 8 .429 3½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 9 .357 4½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 9 5 .643 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 7 .500 2 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 7 8 .467 2½ Orem (Angels) 5 9 .357 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Billings 3, Grand Junction 2

Rocky Mountain 8, Great Falls 1

Ogden 3, Missoula 2, 10 innings

Orem 3, Idaho Falls 1

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

