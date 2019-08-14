Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|9
|.357
|4
___
Billings 3, Grand Junction 2
Rocky Mountain 8, Great Falls 1
Ogden 3, Missoula 2, 10 innings
Orem 3, Idaho Falls 1
Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.