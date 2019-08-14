Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
___
Billings 8, Grand Junction 5
Great Falls 5, Rocky Mountain 3
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
